VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 179,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

