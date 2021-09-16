ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $887,202.00 and $1,621.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017946 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001651 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007749 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

