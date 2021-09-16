Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.