MAPS (MAPS) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $54.95 million and $539,481.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007876 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009549 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.20 or 0.00701132 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,057,479 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

