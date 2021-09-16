Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $20,562.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,058,950 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.