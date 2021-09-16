Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,565. The company has a market cap of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

