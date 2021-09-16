Financial Architects Inc Purchases 891 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.