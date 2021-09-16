Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,218 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $76,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.