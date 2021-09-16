iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IEUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.96. 29,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,258,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000.

