Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a growth of 374.7% from the August 15th total of 170,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRNQ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenpro Capital has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 354.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

