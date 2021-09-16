Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Rises By 427.0%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 427.0% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

