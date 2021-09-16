Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $496.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.03 and a 52 week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

