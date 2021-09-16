WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.18. 15,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,246. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

