CWM Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,080. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

