CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.14. 19,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.