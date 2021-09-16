Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. The company has a market capitalization of $435.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.