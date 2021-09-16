D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 112,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,529. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

