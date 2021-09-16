CWM Advisors LLC Buys 646 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 187,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 277.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 47,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,363. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.44 and its 200 day moving average is $366.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

