Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $184,498.44 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, July 15th, David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,855. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

