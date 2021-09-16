Insider Selling: Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) insider Robert Barker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £215,250 ($281,225.50).
LON:CFX remained flat at $GBX 635 ($8.30) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a market capitalization of £57.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 512.66. Colefax Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).
