Insider Selling: Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) insider Robert Barker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £215,250 ($281,225.50).

LON:CFX remained flat at $GBX 635 ($8.30) during trading hours on Thursday. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a market capitalization of £57.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 512.66. Colefax Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

