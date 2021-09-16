Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.48. 151,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

