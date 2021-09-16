Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

GPC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $124.53. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,306. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

