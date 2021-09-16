Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.45. 37,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.03. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

