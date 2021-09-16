Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.77. 35,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

