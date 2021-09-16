Inspire Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

