Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.