CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 9,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,317. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

