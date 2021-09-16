EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 15,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. WestRock has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.