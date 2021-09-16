Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13. 240,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,008,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

