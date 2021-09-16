KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
KUKAF remained flat at $$83.55 during trading on Thursday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
