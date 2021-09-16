KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

KUKAF remained flat at $$83.55 during trading on Thursday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

