Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $274,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $102.50. 138,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

