Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,227. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

