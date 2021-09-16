Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

