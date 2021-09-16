Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.93. 72,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

