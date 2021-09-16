Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 51,145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.37. 9,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,153. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67.

