Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys 326 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,059. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

