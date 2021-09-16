Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 30,069 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,069 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Corning by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 132,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,619. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

