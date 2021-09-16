MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.48.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
MEG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,155. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.65.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
