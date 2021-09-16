MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MEG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,155. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.65.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

