Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.14. 149,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

