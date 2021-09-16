Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realogy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 6,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,155. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.75. Realogy has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

