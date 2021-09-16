Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up 6.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.21% of Texas Pacific Land worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 935.4% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $5,938,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $16.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,236.02. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,973. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,410.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,488.42.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

