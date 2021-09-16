Bitnation Trading Down 0.2% This Week (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitnation has a total market cap of $60,786.57 and approximately $189.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00817183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

