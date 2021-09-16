$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.