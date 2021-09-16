Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $306.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LII stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,307. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.67 and its 200 day moving average is $328.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

