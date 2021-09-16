Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $676.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $513,280. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

