Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,190.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $35,190.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00006264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00122036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00176279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.14 or 0.07531829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.42 or 1.00109931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.47 or 0.00872731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

