Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $16.53 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $16.53 million and $501.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

