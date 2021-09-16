CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $660,265.13 and approximately $1,617.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00139328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00535026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

