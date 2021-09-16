QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. The company registered revenue growth across all geographies and both its operating segments in the second quarter. The company’s high level of sales of non-COVID product groups drove the top line. Sales of the diagnostic solutions improved 71% at CER, led by the QuantiFERON latent TB test. The global rollout of the QIAcuity digital PCR instruments gained momentum and witnessed impressive sales growth sequentially. Over the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed its industry. However, a moderately-high leverage ratio and weak solvency does not bode well. A weak margin scenario is an added concern. Stiff competition from firms offering pre-analytical solutions and high exposure to foreign currency movement persist.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

