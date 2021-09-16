Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

